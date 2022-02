Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever heard of Damariscotta, Maine (population 2,297), it’s likely on account of its namesake oyster. However, tasty bivalves aren’t the only thing coming out of the “Oyster Capital of New England” these days: the Downeast burg is also the unlikely home of a bespoke shirtmaker. Funnily enough, it’s the oysters that drew Tony Parrotti to Damariscotta in the first place. Parrotti, who taught himself to sew in college and went on to work as a shirtmaker for a bespoke New York City tailor, was road tripping through Maine with his wife when...

