Rogue Puppet 002 - FREE Techno Rave with Balrog (Soma/Khazad)

If you’re anything like us then you probably have a small rotation of bars that you use time and time and time again. The one that sees you on a different date in the same trendy jeans every week and never says a thing. The one that doesn’t mind that you and your friends are about to have a two-hour gin-infused deep and meaningful. And the one that makes a cocktail so good that you can only ever dream of making it at home. Soma is all of the above. A slick minimalist speakeasy from the people behind Kricket, their super smoky aged gin and vermouth cocktail called Oak–see, minimalist–ranks in our top five cocktails in the whole city. If you happen to be reading this at 11pm on a weeknight, know that Soma is open until the early hours Tuesday to Saturday. Please feel free to point your boss in our direction tomorrow morning when they’re wondering why you’re incapable of full sentences, we’ll explain that Soma is a bar that’s just too good to leave.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO