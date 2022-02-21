ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warhammer Superfan Henry Cavill Visits Games Workshop HQ And We All Wished We Were There

By A'bidah Zaid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher star and major geek Henry Cavill has made the trip of a lifetime. The actor visited the home of his beloved Warhammer 40,000, the Games Workshop headquarters. Cavill spent a lot of time interacting and taking pictures with the employees and seemed genuinely happy. It is unclear what the...

Collider

Watch Henry Cavill Embrace His Inner Nerd in a Warhammer Community Video

It's no secret that Henry Cavill might be the biggest Warhammer fan on the planet. The star of Netflix's The Witcher is passionate about gaming, comics, and nerd culture in general, but his love for the classic tabletop franchise knows no bounds. Time and again, he's brought up the game in interviews, including an incident where he lightly corrected a talk show host on the difference between Warhammer and Warcraft, and has vouched for a movie set in its universe in the past. It should come as no shock then that he was recently seen mulling around Warhammer World in Nottingham, England, the home of the game's creators Games Workshop, for a hands-on tour of their museum of artifacts from throughout the game's storied history.
ComicBook

Warhammer 40K Releases Video of Henry Cavill Living His Best Life

Henry Cavill had himself quite a day at Warhammer World last week. Games Workshop has released a new video of Henry Cavill enjoying the sights at Warhammer World, an interactive exhibit at the company's headquarters in Nottingham, England. We first reported that Cavill had visited Games Workshop last week, but the new video shows plenty more of Cavill looking very happy while enjoying one of his passions. Cavill not only toured the studios at Games Workshop headquarters (potentially filming new content for the company's Warhammer+ streaming service), he also checked out the elaborate dioramas, tested out a deadly-looking sword, and inspected the details of some of the professionally painted miniatures and figures on display at the site. You can check out the full video below:
