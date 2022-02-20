ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House says Biden has agreed to meet with Putin 'in principle' as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine

By Kevin Liptak, Ivana Kottasová, Paul Murphy, Arlette Saenz, Anna Chernova, Sam Fossum, Tim Lister
 19 hours ago
President Joe Biden has agreed "in principle" to French-brokered summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as long as Russia does not further invade Ukraine, the White House said late...

Ryett Bloomer
15h ago

Imagine thinking your that important, "let's meet up and talk about you not invading another country but only if you call it off before we talk about you invading another country", are country is nothing but a chessboard and us as citizens are nothing but ponds in a dying system.

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
