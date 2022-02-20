West Linn battles to second at Three Rivers League wrestling

Canby edges West Linn by just 9 1/2 points to win the 2022 TRL team championship.

The West Linn wrestling team was in a dogfight.

The Lions, battling Canby point-for-point in the Three Rivers League district tournament, didn't win that one, but they plan to come back even stronger this week at state.

In the end, the Cougars edged West Linn by 9 1/2 points to win the TRL title. The complete team scoring was: Canby 371.5, West Linn 362.0, Tualatin 314.0, Tigard 198.5, Oregon City 181.5, Lake Oswego 38.0, Lakeridge 26.0. The TRL district tournament was held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, at Oregon City High School.

"We got kind of messed up because our 126 (top-seeded sophomore Henry Dillingham) got disqualified," said West Linn junior Justin Rademacher, the TRL champion at 170 pounds. "But it's just a qualifier. That's what I told him."

"The goal is top three at state," added junior Ben Winjum, the district champ at 182. "The last two years, we've come up short of a trophy so next week is big and my hopes are high."







The Lions earned their shot in the title race by sending nine wrestlers into Saturday's finals and winning six of those matches; further, West Linn also saw three wrestlers place third, two finish in fourth, two in fifth and one in sixth.

The final round started slowly for West Linn, with the Lions losing their first two championship matches. First, top-seeded freshman Tripp Moussavi dropped a 2-0 decision to second-seeded Canby freshman Matthew Young at 106, and after that, Dillingham was DQ'd for an illegal throw in his match against second-seeded Canby senior Ty Ewers at 126.

But West Linn caught fire after that and won its next six title matches — more than any other TRL school. Top-seeded senior Ethan Goff kicked off that stretch by beating second-seeded Tigard junior Cade McCallister 7-2, getting a takedown in the first period, an escape and a takedown in the second, and another takedown in the third.

"It's perfect. It's exactly what I wanted," Goff said. "I talked to my coaches before this and I know that when I control the match, I wrestle so much better. That was my whole goal."

In the next final at 138, top-seeded sophomore Charles Spinning was tied 4-4 with third-seeded Lake Oswego senior Riis Hinrichs at the start of the third round, but Spinning escaped from the down position 17 seconds into the period and held on to win 5-4.

At 145, fourth-seeded junior Logan Owens — he upset top-seeded Canby senior Zach Netter 12-0 in his semi — made it three in a row for West Linn when he posted an 11-3 major decision over third-seeded Tualatin junior Jesse Gutierrez.

Rademacher, top-seeded at 170, stepped up next to dominate second-seeded Canby senior Cash Montgomery. He led 6-0 after the first round, then tacked on a reversal, a three-point nearfall, a takedown and another three-point nearfall for a 16-1 technical fall with 14 seconds remaining in the second period.

"I felt good," Rademacher said. "At the end of the day, it's just another tournament. It's a qualifier — that's what I kept telling myself so it was just 'Go get the business done, smile and make mom happy.' But next week (at state is) when we really put the work in."

Winjum, also top-seeded, kept the momentum going at 182. Facing second-seeded Tualatin senior Jacob Helton, Winjum powered out to a 4-1 lead after the first round, added an escape and two takedowns in the second to push ahead 9-1, then pinned Helton with 13 seconds remaining in the period.

"Last year I got second, the year before I got fourth, so it feels sweet to finally come out on top," Winjum said. "I just kind of grinded it out. I messed up a few times, but in the end … I was able to rebound from those mistakes."

Oregon City, meanwhile, saw top-seeded sophomore Wyatt Stahl win the most exciting match of the night at 120. After a scoreless first round, Stahl and second-seeded Canby sophomore Craig Williams traded reversals in the second and Stahl added an escape to lead 3-2.

From there, Williams opened the third with an escape to tie the score and Stahl notched a takedown with 45 seconds remaining, only to see Williams reverse him and tie the match again at 5-5 with just 30 seconds to go.

But Stahl wasn't going to let this one get away. He reversed Williams with 10 seconds left on the clock, then pinned him five seconds later to secure his championship.

"It was a bit exciting. It was tied and I knew I needed to do something," Stahl said. "I would have liked to not cut it quite as close there at the end, but I'm pretty proud of myself. I feel like the main thing I have is I have a lot of heart. I don't give up."

Other highlights for Oregon City included third-place finishes by Skyler Olson at 106 and Oscar Cuellar at 113, and fourth-place finishes from Carson Stahl at 132 and Mitchell Johnson at 145.

For Lake Oswego, Hinrichs won three straight times to reach the final against Spinning, two by fall and the third in a 10-1 major decision. The Lakers' other placewinner was William Dolan, who finished fifth at 195.

For Lakeridge, Ian Healy was the Pacers' best, winning three of five matches at 126 before falling short in the third-place match and taking fourth.

Next up, the TRL's best will wrestle in the Class 6A state tournament, with start times set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Sandy High School.

{loadposition sub-article-02}