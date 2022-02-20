ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn battles to second at Three Rivers League wrestling

By Miles Vance
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBuFl_0eKSoBzE00 Canby edges West Linn by just 9 1/2 points to win the 2022 TRL team championship.

The West Linn wrestling team was in a dogfight.

The Lions, battling Canby point-for-point in the Three Rivers League district tournament, didn't win that one, but they plan to come back even stronger this week at state.

In the end, the Cougars edged West Linn by 9 1/2 points to win the TRL title. The complete team scoring was: Canby 371.5, West Linn 362.0, Tualatin 314.0, Tigard 198.5, Oregon City 181.5, Lake Oswego 38.0, Lakeridge 26.0. The TRL district tournament was held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, at Oregon City High School.

"We got kind of messed up because our 126 (top-seeded sophomore Henry Dillingham) got disqualified," said West Linn junior Justin Rademacher, the TRL champion at 170 pounds. "But it's just a qualifier. That's what I told him."

"The goal is top three at state," added junior Ben Winjum, the district champ at 182. "The last two years, we've come up short of a trophy so next week is big and my hopes are high."



The Lions earned their shot in the title race by sending nine wrestlers into Saturday's finals and winning six of those matches; further, West Linn also saw three wrestlers place third, two finish in fourth, two in fifth and one in sixth.

The final round started slowly for West Linn, with the Lions losing their first two championship matches. First, top-seeded freshman Tripp Moussavi dropped a 2-0 decision to second-seeded Canby freshman Matthew Young at 106, and after that, Dillingham was DQ'd for an illegal throw in his match against second-seeded Canby senior Ty Ewers at 126.

But West Linn caught fire after that and won its next six title matches — more than any other TRL school. Top-seeded senior Ethan Goff kicked off that stretch by beating second-seeded Tigard junior Cade McCallister 7-2, getting a takedown in the first period, an escape and a takedown in the second, and another takedown in the third.

"It's perfect. It's exactly what I wanted," Goff said. "I talked to my coaches before this and I know that when I control the match, I wrestle so much better. That was my whole goal."

In the next final at 138, top-seeded sophomore Charles Spinning was tied 4-4 with third-seeded Lake Oswego senior Riis Hinrichs at the start of the third round, but Spinning escaped from the down position 17 seconds into the period and held on to win 5-4.

At 145, fourth-seeded junior Logan Owens — he upset top-seeded Canby senior Zach Netter 12-0 in his semi — made it three in a row for West Linn when he posted an 11-3 major decision over third-seeded Tualatin junior Jesse Gutierrez.

Rademacher, top-seeded at 170, stepped up next to dominate second-seeded Canby senior Cash Montgomery. He led 6-0 after the first round, then tacked on a reversal, a three-point nearfall, a takedown and another three-point nearfall for a 16-1 technical fall with 14 seconds remaining in the second period.

"I felt good," Rademacher said. "At the end of the day, it's just another tournament. It's a qualifier — that's what I kept telling myself so it was just 'Go get the business done, smile and make mom happy.' But next week (at state is) when we really put the work in."

Winjum, also top-seeded, kept the momentum going at 182. Facing second-seeded Tualatin senior Jacob Helton, Winjum powered out to a 4-1 lead after the first round, added an escape and two takedowns in the second to push ahead 9-1, then pinned Helton with 13 seconds remaining in the period.

"Last year I got second, the year before I got fourth, so it feels sweet to finally come out on top," Winjum said. "I just kind of grinded it out. I messed up a few times, but in the end … I was able to rebound from those mistakes."

Oregon City, meanwhile, saw top-seeded sophomore Wyatt Stahl win the most exciting match of the night at 120. After a scoreless first round, Stahl and second-seeded Canby sophomore Craig Williams traded reversals in the second and Stahl added an escape to lead 3-2.

From there, Williams opened the third with an escape to tie the score and Stahl notched a takedown with 45 seconds remaining, only to see Williams reverse him and tie the match again at 5-5 with just 30 seconds to go.

But Stahl wasn't going to let this one get away. He reversed Williams with 10 seconds left on the clock, then pinned him five seconds later to secure his championship.

"It was a bit exciting. It was tied and I knew I needed to do something," Stahl said. "I would have liked to not cut it quite as close there at the end, but I'm pretty proud of myself. I feel like the main thing I have is I have a lot of heart. I don't give up."

Other highlights for Oregon City included third-place finishes by Skyler Olson at 106 and Oscar Cuellar at 113, and fourth-place finishes from Carson Stahl at 132 and Mitchell Johnson at 145.

For Lake Oswego, Hinrichs won three straight times to reach the final against Spinning, two by fall and the third in a 10-1 major decision. The Lakers' other placewinner was William Dolan, who finished fifth at 195.

For Lakeridge, Ian Healy was the Pacers' best, winning three of five matches at 126 before falling short in the third-place match and taking fourth.

Next up, the TRL's best will wrestle in the Class 6A state tournament, with start times set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Sandy High School.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
West Linn Tidings

ICYMI Monday: Lake Oswego boys swimmers win Class 6A state meet

Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams. Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories. • Lake Oswego boys swimmers win Class 6A state meet • West Linn battles to second at Three Rivers League wrestling • Gladstone boys basketball holds off Molalla threat to win 43-41 • Wilsonville junior Helena Jones sets two Class 5A state swim meet records • Clackamas wrestles to fourth in Mt. Hood Conference district tournament • Lake Oswego girls swim to second at Class 6A state meet • Lakeridge boys swimmers battle to third at Class 6A state meet • Chris Miller steps down as West Linn football coach • Wilsonville girls basketball wins key contest over Putnam 40-36 {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Lakeridge boys swimmers battle to third at Class 6A state meet

Nelson gets wins from both Mason Hopper and Quinlan Gould in its first-ever state meet.The Lake Oswego boys swim team may have made the biggest headlines at the Class 6A state meet, but it wasn't the only ones making news. Lakeridge's boys batted to third in the field with 71 points (finishing just one point behind second-place Jesuit), first-year Nelson swam to fifth place and West Linn took 14th at the state meet, held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center. For Lakeridge, senior Andrew Huang left almost nothing on the table in his final high school meet, swimming...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Wrestling Slideshow: Three Rivers district tournament

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League district tournament.Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League district wrestling tournament at Oregon City High School on Saturday, Feb. 19. The slideshow will begin on its own, but you can advance from image to image by clicking on each frame. The slideshow displays best in full-screen mode; to get there, click on the three dots at the bottom of the slideshow, then click on "Enter full screen." To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas County seniors sign national letters on intent on Wednesday, Feb. 2

Lake Oswego sees 13 formalize their college plans; West Linn's Harmon heads to MIT.This will come as no surprise as anyone who watches high school sports in Clackamas County, but there's a ton of great athletes out there who are ready to compete at the next level. Athletes from Lake Oswego, West Linn and Milwaukie high schools helped prove that point on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when they signed their national letters of intent.A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Lake Oswego The Lakers saw 13 athletes ink letters of intent, including four...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
45
Followers
985
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy