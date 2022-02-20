Can an AI actually make art? | Wombo Dream App Highlight

Sometimes games really surprise fans by including progressive explorations of gender – like when the developer of "Celeste" confirmed a popular fan theory. However, even in games that feature seemingly identical gendered characters, gamers will find a way to favor one or the other. In "Fortnite," some professional players suspected that women characters had smaller hitboxes, making them more difficult to actually take down. One game has gone above and beyond to differentiate between gender, though, and fans are taking it to task for its portrayals of women and gender-locked classes. Unfortunately, it's one of the most popular titles on Steam right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO