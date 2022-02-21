Why is Wordle no longer fun?

Wordle, the word game that became so viral that it got acquired by the New York Times, reportedly showed two different answers in a day on Tuesday. For those who have yet to jump on the latest craze, Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer who built the game for his partner. In less than a year, the game quickly picked up in regions like New Zealand thanks to Twitter, and is now played by millions worldwide. All users are challenged to guess the same word each day and share their results with one another.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO