Motorcyclist killed in crash approaching Robin Williams Tunnel is identified

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have been arrested on manslaughter warrants and fired over the “unjustified” shooting of an unarmed man in his parked car last week.Daniel Vallee, 34, was shot dead after a 12-minute stand-off with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officers outside a known “crack house” at around 2.20am last Wednesday.Mr Vallee allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, locked his doors, and switched the car engine on as five officers surrounded him with guns drawn.Announcing the two officers’ arrests, Sheriff Joseph P Lopinto III said Mr Vallee had “escalated the situation” by starting the engines while the...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO