New details about the final moments before a family died of hyperthermia and dehydration on a remote hiking trail in California’s Sierra National Forest last fall have been revealed in their phone records. Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter Aurelia Miju Chung-Gerrish and their dog Oski were found dead on 18 August, three days after they set out for an eight-mile trek on the Hite Cove trail under harsh sun with the temperature reaching up to 109F (42C). There was no cellphone reception where the family was discovered, but the FBI spent months poring over their cell records for...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO