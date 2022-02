Back from a week off, Caps visit Rangers for first time this season, hoping to have Oshie back in lineup, Samsonov starts, more. My Rival - Last season, the Capitals and the New York Rangers were co-denizens of the temporarily cobbled East Division, and they faced one another eight times in a truncated 56-game regular season slate. The two longtime rivals have faced each other more in the same season only once, back in the 1992-93 season when they met nine times as co-inhabitants of the Patrick Division, in a season with an 84-game regular season schedule.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO