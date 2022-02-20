ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Building Iraqi Army Will to Fight to Prevent Another Disaster

By Ben Connable
lawfareblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: As the United States draws down in the Middle East and seeks to counter Russia and China, it will rely heavily on partner military forces. Too often, however, U.S. efforts to train these forces have achieved little or at times ended in disaster. Ben Connable of the Atlantic Council...

www.lawfareblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

ISIS Leader Killed in US Raid Was a Snitch Who Orchestrated the Yazidi Genocide

When Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died surrounded by helicopter-borne U.S. commandos on Thursday, he was leading a greatly diminished ISIS. The group—which once commanded swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria—has struggled to regain any significant footing in the wake of its defeat following an intense five-year military campaign by an international coalition.
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘We are still shocked’: the Syrians who discovered Islamic State’s leader was their neighbour

For many months, the man on the motorbike would come and go from the house and a mechanic’s workshop in the Syrian border town of Atme. No other adult in the three-story building ever seemed to emerge, least of all a second man who signed a lease last spring and moved in with two women and three young children, never to be seen publicly again until the early hours of Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi Police#Iraqi People#Us Army#Building Iraqi Army#The Atlantic Council#The Islamic State#Iraqis
New York Post

Mexican cartel borrows brutal new tactics from Middle East terrorists

Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel has turned to al Qaeda- and Taliban-inspired guerrilla tactics in a bloody new phase of its battle to wipe out its rivals. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known by its Spanish-language acronym, CJNG, is using landmines and explosives-laden drones to kill other gang members, cops and soldiers in a savage campaign of murder. The gang is also working with Middle Eastern jihadi “technical advisers,” according to Mexican law enforcement and security sources.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Iraq
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy