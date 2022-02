The story begins with a boy, frail in form and entirely naked, and his protector, a metal colossus prepared for battle, making their way across a snowy wasteland; the boy curls against himself in the giant's outstretched hand as snow falls. It's an impactful image – one that speaks to themes of power, isolation, and survival. It's also the fundamental building block upon which all of Step By Bloody Step is built. As the story continues it relies upon these two fundamental concepts: 1. This is the story of a boy and his protector. 2. This is a story told in images. In the telling it reminds readers that simple ideas hold untold power and there is no idea too nuanced or precious to remain unseen. Step By Bloody Step #1 is, simply put, a masterclass in visual storytelling.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO