The first season of HBO Max's Peacemaker is officially in the books, capping off a wild and unexpected story set within the DC universe. Thursday's season finale not only managed to put a cap on some of the biggest and emotional storylines of Season 1, but teased what could be in store for the series in its potential sophomore debut, all while factoring in some genuinely surprising character appearances. Along the way, the emotional arc of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) was taken into new territory — and just so happened to canonize one of his most unique character moments in the comics. Spoilers for the eighth episode of Peacemaker, "It's Cow or Never", below! Only look if you want to know!

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO