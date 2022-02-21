ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson news - live: PM told to quit if he broke law as election watchdog warns of government power grab

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PZFJ_0eKS1wfX00

Boris Johnson will lose the support of at least two cabinet ministers if he is fined for breaching his own coronavirus laws, according to a report.

Allies of the prime minister have said that he will not resign if he is handed a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for attending parties in Downing Street.

But a source close to a member of the cabinet told The Times: “ If he gets an FPN he’ll have to go. How can you have a prime minister who has been found guilty of breaking the law?”

A minister and ally of another cabinet member said his position would be made “extremely difficult” if police found he had broken regulations.

It comes as the elections watchdog has made a last-gasp plea to the government to drop a planned power-grab, warning it has “no precedent” in Western democracies.

The shake-up – enabling ministers to set the Electoral Commission’s “strategy” – would see ministers able to “influence the operational functions and decision-making”, it has protested.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: Prince Charles tests positive and ex-PM says Johnson 'broke law'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. The Prince of Wales, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, met the Queen two days ago in Windsor, according to a royal source. They say the monarch is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus. Prince Charles tested positive on Thursday morning - it is the second time he has contracted the virus. Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford is also isolating after testing positive, the Welsh government has said. It comes the day before he was due to announce his latest review of the nation's Covid rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson says scrapping Covid isolation requirements is ‘moment of pride’

Boris Johnson has said scrapping requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid is a “moment of pride” as he prepares to remove restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.The prime minister’s cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for people to mix with other members of the public, such as getting on a crowded train, while having the virus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. MPs will be updated on the decision in the House of Commons in the afternoon,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Police#Uk#The Times#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Washington Post

What does Putin want? The same thing Trump sought.

As tragic events unfold in Ukraine, take a moment to consider that the foreign policy goals of defeated former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement bear a striking resemblance to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. What does Putin...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

515K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy