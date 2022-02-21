Boris Johnson news - live: PM told to quit if he broke law as election watchdog warns of government power grab

Boris Johnson will lose the support of at least two cabinet ministers if he is fined for breaching his own coronavirus laws, according to a report.

Allies of the prime minister have said that he will not resign if he is handed a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for attending parties in Downing Street.

But a source close to a member of the cabinet told The Times: “ If he gets an FPN he’ll have to go. How can you have a prime minister who has been found guilty of breaking the law?”

A minister and ally of another cabinet member said his position would be made “extremely difficult” if police found he had broken regulations.

It comes as the elections watchdog has made a last-gasp plea to the government to drop a planned power-grab, warning it has “no precedent” in Western democracies.

The shake-up – enabling ministers to set the Electoral Commission’s “strategy” – would see ministers able to “influence the operational functions and decision-making”, it has protested.