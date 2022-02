GM's EV revolution is in full swing. So far, we've seen the production-spec GMC Hummer EV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV, and the Cadillac Lyriq. And very soon it'll be Buick's turn. The premium brand has just announced on social media it will be unveiling its first EV concept this summer. Buick isn't saying anything else about it but we highly suspect it'll be a crossover, just like the rest of its current lineup. Based on what we can see from this single image, there's a sleek-looking front LED headlight and, if you look super closely, a nicely curved hood. And, well… that's about it for now.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO