Two juveniles killed in Sherwood accident Sunday

The accident, involving a car hitting pedestrians, occurred at Edy Road and Trailblazer Place just before 7 p.m.

Two juveniles died in Sherwood Sunday evening following an auto vs pedestrian accident at Southwest Edy Road and Southwest Trailblazer Place.

Officers arrived at the scene in under two minutes after being called at 6:51 p.m. and began lifesaving efforts, according to a news release from the Sherwood Police Department.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and the roadway was expected to be closed for several more hours on Sunday night.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Metro West Ambulance and numerous police agencies assisted Sherwood police with the accident. No other information was immediately available.