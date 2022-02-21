Show host talks about tough topics in hopes to bring people together

Who says television can’t be educational? Not Chuck Nice, who hosts Nat Geo’s upcoming Brain Games: On the Road. The traveling season of the popular series, produced by Magical Elves, sees the comedian venture outside the studio for the mind-bending competition. Each of the 20 episodes, airing over five consecutive nights, features two teams going head-to-head and facing through-provoking challenges. Family, friends, and co-workers put their mental toughness to the test in an IQ showdown for the coveted “Brain Games” trophy. The interactive elements of the games make it so viewers can play along at home, increasing their knowledge in the process. It is truly food for thought.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO