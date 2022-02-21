ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Show host talks about tough topics in hopes to bring people together

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Kimeka Campbell is celebrating the...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

Free workshop teaches white people how to talk about race

The Garden Home Community Library will host 'Depolarizing Conversations About Race' on Saturday, Feb. 26, via Zoom. Garden Home Community Library will host a free virtual workshop on Saturday, Feb. 26, called "Depolarizing Conversations About Race." The skills workshop will be led by Braver Angels, a national nonprofit organization that promotes conversation across political divides. Braver Angels created the program — and organizes the same workshop nationwide — and the library signed up to host its own. The intent of the workshop is to improve the culture of conversations about race, according to the library's website, and "provide a constructive...
PORTLAND, OR
Essence

Tamar Braxton Calling Out Vince About Their Son Is A Great Opportunity To Talk About Co-Parenting Boundaries

Speaking as someone who can relate to their situation, parents deserve uninterrupted time with their child — but access to that child shouldn't be blocked. Tamar Braxton is a vocal powerhouse, reality TV star, and unforgettable personality. One of the things people tend to love about her is that she’s authentic and honest about her challenges, which makes her relatable. Well, the singer is currently navigating something that many people can certainly relate to–co-parenting.
RELATIONSHIPS
Black Hills Pioneer

‘Brain Games’ Host Chuck Nice Talks Taking the Show ‘On the Road’

Who says television can’t be educational? Not Chuck Nice, who hosts Nat Geo’s upcoming Brain Games: On the Road. The traveling season of the popular series, produced by Magical Elves, sees the comedian venture outside the studio for the mind-bending competition. Each of the 20 episodes, airing over five consecutive nights, features two teams going head-to-head and facing through-provoking challenges. Family, friends, and co-workers put their mental toughness to the test in an IQ showdown for the coveted “Brain Games” trophy. The interactive elements of the games make it so viewers can play along at home, increasing their knowledge in the process. It is truly food for thought.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Tackles a New Role, That of Life Coach to Fans ‘Going Through Deep [Bleep]’

The actor acknowledged something Victor never would: Sometimes we all need help. Times are tough, and they’ve been tough for some time now. We’re about to hit the two-year mark on the pandemic and news from around the world is, well, not good. Victor’s life on The Young and the Restless may be a constant dramatic mess (often of his own making), but we’d be lying if we didn’t say that sometimes dealing with Ashland’s lies seems easier than handling real life.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy