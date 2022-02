Utah State ended its four-game losing streak with an 81-56 win over the Lobos Tuesday night at the Spectrum. Here are three keys to Utah State’s defeat of New Mexico:. The Aggies all but secured the victory by making their first eight shots — including four from 3-point range — to take a 20-7 lead just over five minutes into the game. Although USU’s offense slowed down after that, the Aggies still pulled away by as many as 29 points in the second half.

