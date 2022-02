Forbidden from facials. Britney Spears revealed that during her Las Vegas residency, which ran from 2013 to 2017, she was banned from stepping into the spa. “People don’t know this, but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa,” the 40-year-old singer revealed in a Tuesday, January 25, Instagram post. “They didn’t want me having coffee or tea, so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne no lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night … doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either !!!!”

