ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sharp Corp. shares fall sharply on plan to acquire display affiliate

By Kosaku Narioka
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

Sharp Corp. shares fell as much as 11% on Monday morning following its announcement of a plan to fully acquire a loss-making display affiliate.

The Japanese unit of Foxconn Technology Group

2354,

+0.47%

said Friday after the market close that it plans to negotiate with the current owner of Sakai Display Products Corp. to acquire all shares it doesn’t already own.

Sharp

6753,

-8.30%

said Sakai Display’s 2021 earnings results aren’t available yet, but the affiliate posted net losses in the previous three years.

Mitsushige Akino, director in charge of investment management at Ichiyoshi Asset Management, said there is uncertainty over the terms of a potential deal and investors aren’t persuaded of the merit of the acquisition.

Sharp said Sakai Display’s products are likely competitive in the Americas amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

Sharp shares were recently 10% lower at 1,180 yen ($10.26) after falling to as low as Y1,164 earlier.

Sharp said that Samoa-based World Praise Ltd. owned an 80% stake in Sakai Display and Sharp held the remaining 20% stake. Sharp founded Sakai Display in 2009 but later sold down its stake.

Sharp also announced on Friday that Executive Managing Officer Po-Hsuan Wu would become chief executive on April 1.

Earlier this month, Sharp posted a 72% rise in net profit from a year earlier to Y70.84 billion ($615.8 million) for the nine-month period ended Dec. 31.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharp Corp#Japanese#0 47#World Praise Ltd
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Ukraine has lost control of decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after fierce battle with Russian forces

KYIV, Ukraine — An adviser to Ukrainian president says that Ukraine has lost control over the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle. Context: Ukrainian president says Russia’s military forces are attempting to seize infamous nuclear-energy site Chernobyl. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, -1.38% disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,000 were located in the U.S. and 85,000 were located internationally. The decline in workforce seems to jibe with the company's "better not bigger" strategy, which included the sale of some assets. Of the 2021 workforce, there were 89,000 management employees, which which 44% work part-time, and 445,000 hourly employees, of which 51% work part-time. In comparison, UPS had 495,000 global employees in pre-pandemic 2019, of which 413,000 were in the U.S. and 82,000 were internationally located. UPS's stock, which fell 1.1% in afternoon trading, has slipped 1.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

3M cut to Sell equivalent at Morgan Stanley as legal issues weigh

3M (NYSE:MMM) -2.6% pre-market after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $150 price target, cut from $185, saying investors appear to be underestimating the company's likely hit from ongoing lawsuits. 3M shares already have lagged multi-industry peers during the past three years based on challenged...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy