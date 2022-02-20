ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Wrestling Slideshow: Three Rivers district tournament

By Miles Vance
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ld8jZ_0eKRKIRs00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League district tournament.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Three Rivers League district wrestling tournament at Oregon City High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The slideshow will begin on its own, but you can advance from image to image by clicking on each frame. The slideshow displays best in full-screen mode; to get there, click on the three dots at the bottom of the slideshow, then click on "Enter full screen."

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
West Linn Tidings

ICYMI Monday: Lake Oswego boys swimmers win Class 6A state meet

Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams. Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories. • Lake Oswego boys swimmers win Class 6A state meet • West Linn battles to second at Three Rivers League wrestling • Gladstone boys basketball holds off Molalla threat to win 43-41 • Wilsonville junior Helena Jones sets two Class 5A state swim meet records • Clackamas wrestles to fourth in Mt. Hood Conference district tournament • Lake Oswego girls swim to second at Class 6A state meet • Lakeridge boys swimmers battle to third at Class 6A state meet • Chris Miller steps down as West Linn football coach • Wilsonville girls basketball wins key contest over Putnam 40-36 {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Lakeridge boys swimmers battle to third at Class 6A state meet

Nelson gets wins from both Mason Hopper and Quinlan Gould in its first-ever state meet.The Lake Oswego boys swim team may have made the biggest headlines at the Class 6A state meet, but it wasn't the only ones making news. Lakeridge's boys batted to third in the field with 71 points (finishing just one point behind second-place Jesuit), first-year Nelson swam to fifth place and West Linn took 14th at the state meet, held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center. For Lakeridge, senior Andrew Huang left almost nothing on the table in his final high school meet, swimming...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
45
Followers
985
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy