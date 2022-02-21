ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Author Greg Brennecka on “Impact”

By Sean D
beyondthemic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re joined on the Starline by an actual meteor master. He’s a staff scientist and cosmochemist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. His book “Impact: How Rocks from Space Led to Life, Culture and Donkey Kong” discusses the impact meteorites have made on the earth. We welcome Greg...

beyondthemic.com

Comments / 0

Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Greg Brennecka, "Impact: How Rocks from Space Led to Life, Culture, and Donkey Kong"

On this edition of Conversations, Greg Brennecka, PhD talks with host Dan Skinner about “Impact: How Rocks from Space Led to Life, Culture, and Donkey Kong.” Brennecka is a staff scientist and cosmochemist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. His research has appeared in Science, Nature, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered what’s inside a black hole for the first time ever

Black holes could be a hologram. In fact, the entire universe could be a hologram. At least, that’s one part of the idea behind a recent study published in the journal PRX Quantum. The study is a deeper look at what’s inside a black hole. It’s also an attempt to better understand the idea of holographic duality. Holographic duality is a mathematical conjecture that attempts to connect theories of particles and their interactions and the theory of gravity. It’s an interesting idea, even if it sounds a little out there.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘Profound’ quantum breakthrough could reveal hidden world beneath our feet

Scientists have found an object hidden under the ground using quantum technology, in a major breakthrough. Researchers say the milestone could represent a “profound” change in the way we work and understand the ground beneath us.Even though it is just a few feet away, the world beneath our feet remains largely mysterious and difficult to explore.Now scientists have been able to overcome that difficulty using a quantum gravity gradiometer, developed by University of Birmingham scientists as part of a UK Ministry of Defence contract. It is the first ever time that such a technology has been used outside of a...
SCIENCE
#Earth#Planet#Pluto
Distractify

What Happened to the Pink House Owner From 'Fixer to Fabulous'? Here's an Update

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Two Supermassive Black Holes on Track to Collide Will Warp Space and Time

Some 9 billion light-years away in the universe, two gargantuan black holes are revolving around one another -- and rather ominously. This is a dance that won't last forever. Around 10,000 years from now, the pair will collide. They'll merge into a single deafening abyss with a force immense enough to warp the fabric of space and time with an eruption of ripples.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmopolitan

What March has in store for your star sign

Want to know what's in store for your 2022 March horoscope? It's all in the cards... (King of Coins, Queen of Cups, Queen of Coins) People around you just have so many ~opinions~ and they all think they know best. You are open to input and ideas, but not to doctrine or pressure, and things are starting to tip over into that territory. This is, as shown by the loving Queen of Cups, all done in your best interests and comes from a good place. These people care about you. The King and Queen of Coins show that you respect them and initially wanted the feedback or input, but now you’ve heard enough and are ready to make your own choices. Be firm but gracious. Be strong but kind. Thank them and do your thing.
LIFESTYLE

