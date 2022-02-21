ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asiana returns to profitability in 2021, as cargo lifts revenue

Cover picture for the articleAsiana Airlines’ cargo business provided a significant boost to the carrier’s earnings, helping the carrier eke out a modest profit after a loss-making 2020. For the year ended 31 December, the Star Alliance carrier posted an operating profit of close to W457 billion ($383,000). This compares to a W63 billion operating...

