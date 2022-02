Current Records: Evansville 6-21; Loyola Chicago 21-6 The Evansville Aces haven't won a matchup against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers since Jan. 8 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Aces and Loyola Chicago will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Loyola Chicago should still be feeling good after a victory, while Evansville will be looking to right the ship.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO