Brockington leads, Iowa State shoots past Oklahoma, 75-54

West Virginia men’s basketball plays its second game in three days when it faces Iowa State in Ames. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The Mountaineers have built themselves quite a skid in the latter half of the season, falling in 11 of their last 12 games. They are still in the running for an NCAA Tournament bid, but desperately need to win the last four games on their schedule.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO