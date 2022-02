"He has more courage than any boy I have met," Stephen Jones said of his son in a speech to the Australian parliament earlier this week. "He swims against the tide." Jones, an opposition lawmaker, delivered an impassioned appeal for LGBTQ rights that cited his fears as a parent and family tragedy. It drew praise on social media, and came shortly before the Australian government shelved the religious discrimination bill that he was speaking out against. Critics argued the bill could allow religious schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO