In one of the few games this season where Grace Christian’s men were an underdog, the Crusaders ran into a team that could beat them at their own game. Grace had struggled in the first half of its road game in the NCISAA 1A state semifinals against United Faith Christian Academy in Charlotte, but the Crusaders were still in the game until the Falcons pushed the tempo even higher in the third quarter and scored 34 points in the frame, blowing the game open and cruising to an 87-69 victory over Grace Tuesday night.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO