Dukes softball sweeps final two games at Charlotte Invite

WVU record: 3-1 Charlotte record: 2-1 Last meeting: Charlotte hosted WVU and took two wins in a three-game series in 2017. WVU probable starter: RHP Carlson Reed (0-0, 6.75 ERA) Charlotte probable starter: LHP Spencer Giesting (0.0, 2.25 ERA) Game two — Saturday, Feb. 25. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team defeated George Mason Wednesday afternoon. The Dukes dominated the Patriots, 14-0, in the first home game of the season for JMU. James Madison racked up 14 hits and drew 10 walks in the victory while the Dukes’ pitching staff limited George Mason to just two hits.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia Tech softball team is up to 7th in the national polls this week despite two weekend losses to Alabama. While everyone knew about Keely Rochard in the circle, freshman Emma Lemley is off to a solid start in the first two weekends. Lemley, the Jefferson Forest product already has 44 strikeouts in 5 appearances with an earned run average of .94.
The WVU baseball team will look to continue their solid start to the 2022 campaign on Friday, as they go on the road for a three-game set against the Charlotte 49ers in N.C. The Mountaineers (3-1) are coming off of their first loss on the season, a 9-7 defeat to Coastal Carolina last Monday in the Baseball on the Beach tournament finale.
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
VIRGINIA — Wednesday’s Section 7A quarterfinal game between No. 3 Rock Ridge and No. 6 Hibbing/Chisholm was a tale of two teams.
For the Bluejackets, it was redemption after taking a 4-0 loss to the same team the week before.
For the Wolverines, it was heartbreak seeing their first ever season come to a close as Hibbing/Chisholm earned the 4-2 decision over Rock Ridge at the Iron Trail Motors Event...
The Seattle Mariners, along with the rest of the MLB family, are mourning the loss of former player and broadcaster Julio Cruz. On Wednesday, the team’s official handle announced Cruz’s untimely death. “We are saddened by the passing of original Mariner and current broadcaster Julio Cruz,” the Mariners...
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team recorded its third shutout of the season, as the Cavaliers defeated VMI 14-0 on Wednesday at Disharoon Park. The UVA pitching staff allowed just six hits, while recording 12 strikeouts. Devin Ortiz got the win on the mound, after throwing 4.0 innings...
“Just find a way.” Jake Plastiak put it pretty simply after his two-run home run was a huge part of Kentucky Baseball coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the ninth to beat Bellarmine. It was an ugly one for Kentucky, but a win is a...
WESTVILLE (WCIA) — Berlin Kiddoo is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Westville senior wrestler won her sectional to punch her ticket to the first IHSA girls’ wrestling state championships this weekend. At 17-5, Kiddoo is one of the best wrestlers in the state in the 130-pound bracket and says she’s ready to […]
Karson Ligon allowed a home run in the third inning and responded by retiring the next seven batters. Four relievers followed and did not allow a hit since the homer as they combined for a two-hitter for the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes in a 9-1 win over FAU on Wednesday.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former Houston Oilers star receiver and two-time Pro Bowl selection Ken Burrough died at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., his family said Thursday. He was 73. In a statement, Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk highlighted Burrough's accomplishments on the field. No cause of death was provided.
