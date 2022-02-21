ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes softball sweeps final two games at Charlotte Invite

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Madison softball team swept the final two games of the Charlotte Invitational on Sunday to finish their opening weekend 3-1. The Dukes defeated UConn in their...

