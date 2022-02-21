ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William O'Boyle: Capitol Rounup: PennDOT, State Police highlight Law Awareness Week, urge safe driving

Feb. 20—WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) came together this week with Penn State Health at their Life Lion Hangar to highlight driver safety laws and urge motorists to put safety first. According to early estimates from the National Highway...

Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Law Awareness Week begins Feb. 20

(WHTM) — PennDOT, state police officers and Penn State Health’s Life Lion Program are on a mission to promote safe driving. Leaders from each organization came together to highlight driver safety laws and remind people behind the wheel to protect themselves and others. In the state, preliminary data shows deaths on the roadways in 2021 […]
As traffic deaths increase, state officials raise awareness on safe driving

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Preliminary data shows deaths on Pennsylvania roadways increased by as much as 10% in 2021. That's why PennDOT and Pennsylvania State Police officials are once again urging drivers to put safety first as part of Pennsylvania's Highway Safety Law Awareness Week event. The awareness week begins...
