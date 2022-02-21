ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

6 Things You May Not Know About Coffee

By Aubrey Stevens
lastheplace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many different things people don’t know about. For instance, it might come as a surprise that exercise can boost your immune system. If you’re a coffee-lover, how much do you know about this drink? Here’s 6 things you may not have known about...

lastheplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Roasted Coffee#Coffee Brewing#Coffee Production#Food Drink#Unsplash 2
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
CNET

June Oven Review: The Updated Smart Oven Is Now $700 Cheaper

When CNET first reviewed the June Smart Oven back in 2018, it cost an unholy $1,300. If the intelligent appliance could fold laundry and drop the kids off at soccer, it still might not have been worth that price. The third generation of the June Oven is down to a more approachable -- though still very expensive -- $600. (It'll cost more if you want all the accessories and access to a full library of recipes, though.)
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Air fryers: miraculous kitchen must-have, or just a load of hot air?

I have never been catfished by a kitchen appliance before, but I was always going to be vulnerable to the air fryer’s promise of “fabulous chips – just add air”. “Next level amazzzzing,” one Instagrammer panted. Another called it “a total gamechanger when it comes to cooking”, while Gordon Ramsay claimed the results are like food “cooked in oil, but [the air fryer] locks in the juice and the flavour is extraordinary”.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

75+ of the best Easter recipes

It's time to get your Easter recipes ready. Easter dinner is one of the highlights of the year and with Easter Sunday on 17 April in 2022 there's not long to wait!. Whatever you are planning on preparing, whether it's a leg of lamb or a spot of Easter baking, from Easter cake ideas or Easter biscuits, we have all the Easter recipes you'll need.
RECIPES
SPY

The Best T-Shirt Brand on the Planet Just Released a Line of Sustainable Tees

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no lie when we say we’re obsessed with Fresh Clean Tees. Back in 2021, we set out on a quest to find the very best T-shirt the world has to offer. We tested everything from J.Crew to Cuts Clothing to Everlane and found that, overwhelmingly, Fresh Clean Tees makes THE best T-shirt on the planet. Full stop. We even said so in the 2021 Man, SPY’s end-of-year product awards. That’s why we’re so...
APPAREL
MindBodyGreen

A Functional MD's Everyday Smoothie Recipe For Hormone Balance

When it comes to hormone-balancing foods, experts are quick to recommend a hearty helping of fiber. Fiber, you see, plays a critical role in estrogen balance, as it helps to excrete estrogen so it doesn't keep circulating in your body—not to mention, getting your fill of fiber means you'll stay fuller for longer, with none of those dreaded blood sugar crashes during the day.
NUTRITION
Mashed

The Ginger Salad Dressing Aldi Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About

While a nice, fresh salad can certainly be delicious all on its own, sometimes a salad dressing can really kick the taste of those veggies up from good to great. The right kind of dressing can even serve as an excellent marinade, dip, or topping for just about all of your favorite vegetables. It seems that one satisfied Aldi shopper recently discovered the salad dressing that they want to put on every veggie they eat, and they decided to shout it from the rooftops of Reddit.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ScienceAlert

Colossal Shock Wave Rippling Across Space Is Bigger Than Our Entire Galaxy

A billion years ago, an absolutely monstrous collision of two clusters of galaxies produced a pair of shock waves of absolutely epic proportions. Today, the structures gleam brightly in radio wavelengths, so huge they could easily engulf the Milky Way galaxy's estimated 100,000 light-year diameter, stretching up to 6.5 million light-years through intergalactic space.
ASTRONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The best beans for gardening

I loved growing beans as a kid. It was easy. The seeds were big and easy to sow. The sprouts popped out of the soil in a week. It was such a rush!. A couple months later, the beans were ready to be picked. My mom would give me a basket and I would gather the harvest. It was fun to pick the beans. When I gave the beans to Mom, she would kiss my forehead and thank me.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy