6 Things You May Not Know About Coffee

While a nice, fresh salad can certainly be delicious all on its own, sometimes a salad dressing can really kick the taste of those veggies up from good to great. The right kind of dressing can even serve as an excellent marinade, dip, or topping for just about all of your favorite vegetables. It seems that one satisfied Aldi shopper recently discovered the salad dressing that they want to put on every veggie they eat, and they decided to shout it from the rooftops of Reddit.

