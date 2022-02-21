Closing arguments Monday in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Newsbug.info
3 days ago
The three men convicted last fall of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder are now in federal court facing hate crimes charges in the case. Testimony concluded Friday with the defense calling just one witness. By contrast,...
A 55-year-old Iranian convict has suffered a fatal heart attack after hearing that he would no longer face the death penalty for a murder he committed 18 years ago. According to the state-run Iranian newspaper Hamshahri, the man, identified only by his first name Akbar, was detained along with four others by the authorities for premeditated murder.
Former Elle advice columnist and TV host E. Jean Carroll is no longer seeking a deposition from Donald Trump in her defamation case against the former president, with an attorney for Carroll saying in court this week that they are looking to move toward trial quickly. Carroll does, however, want...
A Monmouth County jury has returned guilty verdicts against a Long Branch man who fatally shot four members of his own family with a high-powered rifle on New Year’s Eve 2017, authorities said.Scott Kologi, 20, was convicted on all charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and a second-…
A man was shot dead in revenge for the robbery of a Rolex watch after being in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, a court has heard.Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, was found mortally injured in a children’s play area in Islington, north London, just metres from an alleyway where he was attacked on the afternoon of July 4, 2020.He suffered multiple wounds and died 30 minutes after he was shot.The Old Bailey was told the shooting in a residential cul-de-sac in Roman Way was witnessed by several people, one of whom identified the gunman as Nathaniel Reece.Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC...
As part of their defamation lawsuit against InfoWars host Alex Jones, attorneys for families of loved ones killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting want more information that could connect another controversial figure to Jones’ Sandy Hook conspiracy theory. The plaintiffs, according to a court filing, want any communication...
Comments / 0