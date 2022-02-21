Closing arguments Monday in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

A man was shot dead in revenge for the robbery of a Rolex watch after being in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, a court has heard.Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, was found mortally injured in a children’s play area in Islington, north London, just metres from an alleyway where he was attacked on the afternoon of July 4, 2020.He suffered multiple wounds and died 30 minutes after he was shot.The Old Bailey was told the shooting in a residential cul-de-sac in Roman Way was witnessed by several people, one of whom identified the gunman as Nathaniel Reece.Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO