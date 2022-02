BOSTON — Feb. 22, 1980. USA 4, USSR 3. It's been more than four decades since Mike Eruzione scored the game-winning goal with exactly 10 minutes left in the third period. "It brought a nation together. Everybody felt a part of it. So when they say, 'We won,' they felt like they were on that team," Eruzione told SportsCenter 5's Mike Lynch in an interview for the 40th anniversary of the famous game. "We take great pride in knowing we were able to bring so much joy to so many people, even 40 years later."

