Lakeridge boys swimmers battle to third at Class 6A state meet

Nelson gets wins from both Mason Hopper and Quinlan Gould in its first-ever state meet.

The Lake Oswego boys swim team may have made the biggest headlines at the Class 6A state meet, but it wasn't the only ones making news.

Lakeridge's boys batted to third in the field with 71 points (finishing just one point behind second-place Jesuit), first-year Nelson swam to fifth place and West Linn took 14th at the state meet, held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

For Lakeridge, senior Andrew Huang left almost nothing on the table in his final high school meet, swimming to victory in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking second in the 200 individual medley, and swimming on Pacers' first- and second-place relay teams.

"Considering everything, everything went pretty well today and I was really happy to win for Lakeridge," he said. "Winning is not for me, it's for the school, and as seniors, we had to close out our four years in a good way."

After taking second in the 200 IM at 1:45.56, Huang later sped to victory in the breaststroke with a winning time of 56.56 seconds.

"Obviously, it wasn't my best 100 breast — it was about a half second off my best club time — but I'm pretty happy with it," he said.

In the relays, Huang swam the final leg of the Pacers' winning 400 freestyle relay, teaming with senior Luke Olson, senior Sean Davitt and junior Aaron Tran for victory in 3:11.75. And in the 200 medley relay, Lakeridge's Tran, Huang, senior Gideon Barnes and Davitt took second at 1:36.40.

"It was not an expected win," Davitt said after the 400 free relay. "We were seeded fifth. I think the time we (set) in that race was eight seconds faster than our seed so there were big improvements from all the swimmers. It felt great to end the season and my career on such a positive note."

"It's all for the team," Huang added. "It's good to end high school this way."

Tran posted his team's two other top individual finishes, taking second in the 100 backstroke at 51.12 and sixth in the 200 free at 1:45.56.

Nelson, meanwhile, made its first state swim meet one for the memory books, with sophomore Mason Hopper and junior Quinlan Gould each winning individual events.

Hopper collected the first state championship in school history when he won the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.26. He came back in the next event — the 100 free — to place fourth in at 47.47.

"It's very cool. I was very excited for it. That's what I wanted to do," Hopper said of his win in the butterfly. "I was a little bit shaky on the blocks, but once I dove in, I was right where I wanted to be. … I was talking with my coaches and they wanted me to do it and that's what I wanted to do and I'm happy I got it done."

Gould broke through later to win the 100 backstroke with a mark of 48.93; earlier in the meet, he finished seventh in the 50 free at 21.71.

"It's exciting. I don't know if I expected (to win), but I was … really excited and confident for this race," Gould said. "It felt really smooth. … I was just focusing on myself while I was swimming. I was really excited and happy."

West Linn, meanwhile, was led by junior Matt Sexton and his pair of top-three finishes, grabbing third in the 200 IM at 1:53.54, and later, taking second in the 500 free with a 4:38.62.

"It was not my best time here, but it was a fun race to swim," Sexton said after the 500 free. "That was such a fun race and it's been such a fun season as well. The competition was great."

