ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lakeridge boys swimmers battle to third at Class 6A state meet

By Miles Vance
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Nelson gets wins from both Mason Hopper and Quinlan Gould in its first-ever state meet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkXpA_0eKPv9cx00

The Lake Oswego boys swim team may have made the biggest headlines at the Class 6A state meet, but it wasn't the only ones making news.

Lakeridge's boys batted to third in the field with 71 points (finishing just one point behind second-place Jesuit), first-year Nelson swam to fifth place and West Linn took 14th at the state meet, held Saturday, Feb. 19, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

For Lakeridge, senior Andrew Huang left almost nothing on the table in his final high school meet, swimming to victory in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking second in the 200 individual medley, and swimming on Pacers' first- and second-place relay teams.

"Considering everything, everything went pretty well today and I was really happy to win for Lakeridge," he said. "Winning is not for me, it's for the school, and as seniors, we had to close out our four years in a good way."

After taking second in the 200 IM at 1:45.56, Huang later sped to victory in the breaststroke with a winning time of 56.56 seconds.

"Obviously, it wasn't my best 100 breast — it was about a half second off my best club time — but I'm pretty happy with it," he said.

In the relays, Huang swam the final leg of the Pacers' winning 400 freestyle relay, teaming with senior Luke Olson, senior Sean Davitt and junior Aaron Tran for victory in 3:11.75. And in the 200 medley relay, Lakeridge's Tran, Huang, senior Gideon Barnes and Davitt took second at 1:36.40.

"It was not an expected win," Davitt said after the 400 free relay. "We were seeded fifth. I think the time we (set) in that race was eight seconds faster than our seed so there were big improvements from all the swimmers. It felt great to end the season and my career on such a positive note."

"It's all for the team," Huang added. "It's good to end high school this way."

Tran posted his team's two other top individual finishes, taking second in the 100 backstroke at 51.12 and sixth in the 200 free at 1:45.56.

Nelson, meanwhile, made its first state swim meet one for the memory books, with sophomore Mason Hopper and junior Quinlan Gould each winning individual events.

Hopper collected the first state championship in school history when he won the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.26. He came back in the next event — the 100 free — to place fourth in at 47.47.

"It's very cool. I was very excited for it. That's what I wanted to do," Hopper said of his win in the butterfly. "I was a little bit shaky on the blocks, but once I dove in, I was right where I wanted to be. … I was talking with my coaches and they wanted me to do it and that's what I wanted to do and I'm happy I got it done."

Gould broke through later to win the 100 backstroke with a mark of 48.93; earlier in the meet, he finished seventh in the 50 free at 21.71.

"It's exciting. I don't know if I expected (to win), but I was … really excited and confident for this race," Gould said. "It felt really smooth. … I was just focusing on myself while I was swimming. I was really excited and happy."

West Linn, meanwhile, was led by junior Matt Sexton and his pair of top-three finishes, grabbing third in the 200 IM at 1:53.54, and later, taking second in the 500 free with a 4:38.62.

"It was not my best time here, but it was a fun race to swim," Sexton said after the 500 free. "That was such a fun race and it's been such a fun season as well. The competition was great."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Tualatin and Westview cheer see success from their hard work

Westview wins the Coed Division at state, while the Timberwolves' renewed program places second. It's been more than two years since the Tualatin High School cheer squad competed in a statewide event, but it didn't take long for the historically successful program to pick up where they left off. The...
Portland Tribune

Cowgirls hosting state playoff game

Crook County High School Cowgirls cruise to wins, are second in state power rankings. They don't know who they will be playing yet, but the Crook County Cowgirls know that they will have a home game in the first round of the state playoffs. "It's very cool," said Crook County...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Tickets for state wrestling only available online

Crook County High School Cowboy wrestlers are looking for a title on Saturday. Historically, the OSAA State Wrestling Championships for all five classifications, as well as the girls tournament, are all held at one location "“ Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Last year, when the OSAA chose not to sanction...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Lake Oswego, OR
Sports
West Linn, OR
Sports
Portland Tribune

Madras girls basketball standout Ramirez signs letter of intent

Madras High School senior ChaCha Ramirez will continue her basketball career next season at Multnomah University. Hours after helping the White Buffalos clinch back-to-back Tri-Valley titles, Madras High School senior Jaihline "ChaCha" Ramirez signed her letter of intent to play basketball for Multnomah University next season. For Ramirez, this moment...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Scappoose swim looks ahead to next season

No Scappoose swimmers made it to state this season, but young team will move to 4A next year. The season is over for Scappoose swimmers, but the young team is looking ahead to next year. No Scappoose swimmers qualified for state championships this year, marking only the second time the...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Tigers bounce back for win over Glencoe

Newberg sports round-up: NHS girls basketball team will face Sherwood on Tuesday at homeNewberg suffered a 33-27 defeat at the hands of Yamhill County rival McMinnville on Feb. 15 to drop to 5-4 in league (12-9 overall) and third place in the Pacific Conference. The Tigers bounced back with a 46-41 win over the Glencoe Crimson Tide on Friday to advance their league mark to 6-4 going into a Tuesday rematch with Sherwood at home. Newberg lost to the Bowmen 40-25 on Jan. 27 and were looking for a little revenge over Sherwood. The 31st-ranked Tigers will complete the regular...
NEWBERG, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Tran
Portland Tribune

Young Cowboys fall just short of playoffs

Contingent of Crook County High School sophomores points to a bright future for the program. The Crook County High School boys basketball team has come up short in their attempt to make a playoff run. The Cowboys needed to win their final three games of the season, or get help,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Cowboys gun for top hardware at state

This should be one of the most interesting OSAA Class 5A state wrestling tournaments in several years. This should be one of the most interesting OSAA Class 5A state wrestling tournaments in several years. In recent years, it has almost been a foregone conclusion who the state champion was going...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy