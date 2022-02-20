ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter: Two-Party System Doesn't Work

By Jim Merry, SaddleBrooke
 2 days ago

Re: the Jan. 27 article "Moderates no longer have a voice in the US political system." The two-party system in American politics no longer works for the majority of us (Lynn...

The Independent

Voices: Hillary Clinton is back, whether you like it or not — and Trump certainly doesn’t

Those suffering from shouty-septuagenarian burnout will be unhappy to hear that it’s 2016 all over again. Hillary Clinton is making speeches, and Donald Trump is insisting that she’s responsible for a political scandal that’s “bigger than Watergate”. In a tantrum that’s largely been ignored by the non-Fox media, the former president has insisted repeatedly that Clinton spied on his White House and tried to frame him as a Russian asset. “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Clinton tweeted in response to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Brutal new polling on Biden should scare Democrats. But there’s a way out.

Democrats have voluntarily put themselves in a political straitjacket. They regularly tell themselves they must be extraordinarily tentative about taking credit for their accomplishments, because this risks angering voters who are still struggling, potentially sparking backlash. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. But what’s often missing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Thomas Massie Is Either the Dumbest Member of Congress or He’s Joking About Elderly People Dying

Thomas Massie has done it. It took nearly two years of batting back competition from hordes of right-wing commentators and conservative lawmakers, but the Republican from Kentucky appears to have devised the single dumbest take on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed nearly a million Americans. He tweeted it out on Wednesday. “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll?” Massie wrote. Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll ? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2022 Massie neglects to mention that Medicare generally benefits Americans aged...
KENTUCKY STATE
Esquire

Our New Friend Liz Cheney Signed This Ridiculous House Republican Letter on Iran

One of the worst things that happened during the last administration* was its contemptuous sinking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal that the Obama administration had cut with Iran. By all not-insane accounts, the agreement was the best avenue to keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But, and this is a guess, the Republicans in Congress prefer to keep Iran as a shadowy threat for domestic political purposes, so they’ve done all that they can to torpedo the deal right from jump. Senator Tom Cotton, the bobble-throated slapdick from Arkansas, wasn’t in the Senate long enough to get his name on his office door before he—along with 46 of his Republican colleagues—was flirting with the Logan Act by writing to the mullahs telling them that any agreement with the Obama administration was worthless in the longterm without congressional approval. From Bloomberg, quoting from the letter:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries

Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden’s approval rating hits a dire 39% as a majority of Americans say he’s not a strong leader and don’t think he cares about them, new polls suggest

President Joe Biden's approval rating hit another grim record on Tuesday with a new poll placing him with just 39 percent of voters' support. Meanwhile a separate survey suggests the president has lost the faith of Americans who largely think he does not care about them and is a weak leader, both dire outcomes just a year after he took office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Claim Democrats Will Try To Overturn The Next Election

Republicans have an interesting way of seeking to distance themselves from Donald Trump and his mistaken belief that former Vice President Mike Pence could have single-handedly overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election when he presided over the electoral vote certification in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Instead of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

