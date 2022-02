Everton manager Frank Lampard rewarded the team that had hammered Leeds United so impressively at Goodison Park a week earlier by naming an unchanged side for the trip to St. Mary’s on Saturday. This was a demonstration of faith in players that had performed so admirably, primarily squad members whose places in the starting eleven are not guaranteed. Retaining a winning team can be good for morale, as it rewards performance and also fosters competition within the squad, but it unquestionably failed at the weekend. Lampard is only a few weeks into the job and is still gaining familiarity with his players: who looks brilliant in training, but can’t bring that to a live game, who is inconsistent and unreliable and those who need the support of a home crowd. Defeat at St. James’ Park a week prior to the Southampton match and the setback on Saturday provide valuable learning opportunities for the new manager.

