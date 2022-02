From the comparatively small pond of Singapore, filmmaker Anthony Chen is venturing out into China’s enormous film market. The 37-year-old Singaporean director, best known for his critically acclaimed dramas Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019), just wrapped production on his debut Mainland China feature, The Breaking Ice.More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin: IFC Midnight Snares Magdalena Lauritsch's Sci-Fi Disaster Film 'Rubikon'Berlin: COVID Restrictions and Testing Not Disruptive as In-Person Festival Kicks OffDeepdub, Israeli Startup Using AI for Dubbing, Raises $20M From Kevin Reilly, Others Written and directed by Chen, the film follows the blossoming relationship among three young adults in their 20s...

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO