The Wrap: Coyotes Deliver Gritty Effort in 3-1 win over Stars

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona scored first and never trailed as the team closed its back-to-back set of games with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday (Feb. 20) at Gila River Arena. Behind multi-point nights from Nick Schmaltz (1-2-3) and Clayton Keller (1-1-2), the Coyotes grabbed the lead in the second period...

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are seeking their fourth consecutive victory tonight against the Sabres at the Bell Centre. Martin St-Louis' squad was dominant in a 5-2 thumping of the Maple Leafs on Monday night. Leading the way offensively was the line of Josh Anderson (2 goals, 1 assist), Cole Caufield...
Tacoma News Tribune

Arvidsson scores twice in Kings’ 3-2 win over Coyotes

Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 remaining to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves for his second consecutive win over Arizona. “Obviously, (Arvidsson)...
3 Things: Penguins Practice 02.22.22

The Penguins took the ice on Tuesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Here are the biggest takeaways... Teddy Blueger joined his teammates for the first time since undergoing surgery on Jan. 24 to repair a fractured jaw, wearing a white no-contact jersey and a full face shield. He had been skating on his own prior to this.
Burns: Three Things we learned from defeating Edmonton

Tampa Bay's home contest Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers was a tricky proposition for the Lightning. The Bolts were playing their first game in eight days, the last time they took the ice coming February 15 in a 6-3 victory over the Devils in New Jersey. Also, Tampa Bay is competing in the organization's first outdoor game Saturday when it takes part in the NHL Stadium Series versus the Predators at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. There might have been a tendency to overlook the Oilers and ahead to that historic event.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (30-13-6) @ CANUCKS (24-22-6) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (64) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (53) Goals - Miller (18)
'I'M EXCITED TO GET OUT THERE'

It reads like a horror story. From the steely-eyed greatness of Jacob Markstrom between the pipes, to the guttural - unimpeachable - results from Chris Tanev on the backend, the former west-coast stalwarts had their way with their old 'mates last year. Now, the boys in red have added to...
Video Review: WPG @ DAL - 0:54 of Overtime

Video review determined that Tyler Seguin’s shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed the Winnipeg goal line in a legal fashion. Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line/High-Sticking The Puck. Result: Goal Dallas. Explanation: Video review determined that Tyler Seguin's shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed...
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

My Rival - Last season, the Capitals and the New York Rangers were co-denizens of the temporarily cobbled East Division, and they faced one another eight times in a truncated 56-game regular season slate. The two longtime rivals have faced each other more in the same season only once, back in the 1992-93 season when they met nine times as co-inhabitants of the Patrick Division, in a season with an 84-game regular season schedule.
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Gila River Arena (Glendale, Arizona) Coyotes: 12 - 33 - 4 (28 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 7 (59 pts) The Kings have scored three or more goals in seven of their last nine games. In those games, the Kings are 6-0-1.
Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

SEATTLE - The Bruins will have Brad Marchand back in the lineup as they begin a monster six-game, 12-day road trip on Thursday night with their inaugural visit to Seattle. Marchand returns against the Kraken after sitting out the last six games as he served his suspension for roughing and high-sticking.
Gameday Guide: Feb. 24 at Florida

Werenski out as Blue Jackets try to change fortunes against Panthers. For today's game preview, we wrote about how the Blue Jackets have overcome adversity and injuries of late to post their best stretch of the season. And Thursday brought another blow with the news All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski did...
DeAngelo, Smith To Miss Time Due To Injuries

Two players that were not with the team for today's skate were Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, both of whom will miss a chunk of time per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. DeAngelo, who leads all Carolina defensemen with his 40 points in 43 games, will miss "about a month" per Brind'Amour. The first-year Cane left Monday's win over Philadelphia just four minutes into the second period after letting go a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift. He would not return and today the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said that it was an injury to his midsection that will now cause him to be out of the lineup until approximately March 24. Describing it as "long-term", Brind'Amour said that DeAngelo had experienced some discomfort before the shot attempt, then that was what "pushed it over the edge".
2022 NHL Stadium Series by the numbers

NASHVILLE, TENN. - A look at the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ "By the Numbers." 1 - The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Nissan Stadium will be the first NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning will become the 27th different NHL franchise to compete in a regular-season outdoor game.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blues

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) will host Craig Berube's St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the first of two meetings this season between the...
The Wrap: Kings Edge Coyotes, 3-2

The Arizona Coyotes fell 3-2 in a tightly contested matchup with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday Night (Feb. 23) at Gila River Arena. Clayton Keller scored for the fourth consecutive game while Barrett Hayton tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but a late third-period goal from Viktor Arvidsson, his second of the game, gave the Kings a lead they wouldn't relinquish as they held on to win.
GAME RECAP: Lightning 5, Oilers 3

TAMPA, FL - Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman extended their respective goal-scoring streaks on Wednesday but the Oilers comeback attempt fell short in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning. Three straight goals by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions late in the first and early in the second gave the...
Fans initiate stick trades with Marner, Kaprizov thanks to funny signs

More than one stick trade went down in the NHL on Tuesday, and some had higher stakes than others. Before the Minnesota Wild game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, it was up to Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov to save one fan's relationship. The fan held up a...
NHL Buzz: MacKinnon out for Avalanche at Red Wings

Blackhawks forward Khaira has back surgery; Bergeron doesn't practice, will return for Bruins on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon did not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday because of a...
Blueger Details His Recovery from a Fractured Jaw

The fans in attendance at PPG Paints Arena for Pittsburgh's matchup with Winnipeg on Jan. 23 watched with bated breath as Teddy Blueger headed straight to the Penguins locker room with blood coming out of his mouth after taking a high hit from Brenden Dillon. After Blueger disappeared down the...
Olympic Skaters from The Rinks to Drop Puck at Friday's Ducks Game

The Ducks will honor five Olympic skaters from The Rinks & Great Park Ice including Nathan Chen, Mariah Bell, Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier and Michal Brezina (who represented the Czech Republic) during Friday's game when the team faces the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m.). The skaters, who won four medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, will drop the ceremonial puck before the game.
