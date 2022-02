Meta's stock is down ~30% since its Q4 earnings release. Meta (FB) reported a mixed quarter, beating top-line revenue expectations but with weaker than expected earnings and an underwhelming 2022 guide. As a result, the stock traded down over $240B in market cap, the largest market cap decline in one day. The company grew quarterly revenues by 20% year-over-year but only guided for between 3-11% growth for the first quarter of 2022 which has set Meta's stock down over 30% since its earnings call.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO