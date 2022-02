The Stars have been right at the cusp of a Stanley Cup playoff spot for most of the season, but they have yet to make it stick. Young talent like Jason Roberston, Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen have hit their stride. At age 37, Joe Pavelski leads the team in scoring. And second-year goaltender Jake Oettinger was recently named the NHL’s third star of the week.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO