ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Cavaletti 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (Los Olivos District)

winemag.com
 3 days ago

Dense and rich aromas of boysenberry pie, leather and sandalwood converge on the nose of this bottling, which includes...

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Meet the Sicilian Winemaker Who’s Saving the Island’s Lost Grapes

The track through the hilltop vineyard on the southeast tip of Sicily is slightly spongy under our feet, and the sponge a tad pungent. Swarms of tiny insects are loving the scene. It’s the picture of health for a vineyard—the occasional whiff of manure completely forgiven in the cause of organic grape growing. But organic farming—meticulous stewardship of this land—is just the starting point for Massimo Padova, proprietor of Riofavara winery in the Val di Noto. Cutting a tall figure, he’s busy gesturing at small blocks of vines down the slopes—sometimes even small handfuls of vines—naming grapes he’s growing there...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Can Fine Wine Come in a Box? This Vineyard Is Betting on It

Click here to read the full article. The rows of 3-liter boxes in supermarket wine aisles—almost always on the bottom shelf—hardly conjure exquisite sipping. More likely, they signal dorm-room debauchery or just a desperate need for a large quantity of alcohol, largely because (of course) what’s in the boxes is generic and forgettable at best, and sometimes bordering on revolting. The only thing going for most boxed wine is that it’s cheap. Jason Haas, partner and general manager of Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, would like to change all that. This last week, the winery released part of its new...
DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaletti#Alcohol#Cabernet Sauvignon#Cocoa#Sandalwood#Food Drink#Beverages
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Delicious Pan Seared Scallops

These perfectly cooked pan seared scallops take less than 5 minutes to cook and are topped with a delicious fresh herbs and garlic for the ultimate easy dinner. We aren’t lying when we say cooking scallops can be easy and fun!. Tips for pan seared scallops. You can use...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

CHEESESTEAK SLOPPY JOE SLIDERS

These Cheesesteak Sloppy Joe Sliders are absolutely delicious! Perfect addition any gathering. Super easy to make and taste great. There is no way you can only eat one. I served these last New Years Eve and had to double the recipe. They were a huge hit! Add these to your recipe list, you will not be disappointed.
Long Beach Press-Telegram

8 insider tips for ordering wine at restaurants

Your friends just handed you the wine list and you’re desperately looking for something everyone will like … That cabernet! Check the price and it’s sticker shock. The bottle you paid $20 for in the grocery store is 60 bucks. Are restaurants ripping us off? What are...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

It’s National Margarita Day

In case you needed an excuse to indulge, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day. According to the Smithsonian, there are many stories about how the margarita came to be. One story says that Carlos "Danny" Herrera developed the drink at his Tijuana-area restaurant, Rancho La Gloria, around 1938. He's said to have created the drink for a frequent customer who was allergic to all hard liquor besides tequila. To make the liquor less potent for his client, Herrera combined a traditional tequila shot with other elements, including a salted rim and a wedge of lime.
DRINKS
Eater

La Royal Is an Ever-Changing Celebration of Peruvian Cuisine

La Royal is equal parts a homecoming and an evolution. The Peruvian restaurant, opening February 22, 2022, at 221 Concord Ave. in Cambridge’s Observatory Hill neighborhood, is sibling to the acclaimed Celeste in Somerville, but co-owners Maria Rondeau and JuanMa Calderón got their start right around the corner at their home on Royal Avenue.
RESTAURANTS
Wide Open Eats

Does Wine Freeze + The Best Way To Chill Wine, Fast

Whether cooking with wine or drinking wine, there will come a time when you'll be left with leftover wine. In this situation, you may have asked yourself, "Does wine freeze?" The answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no and depends on the type of wine. We've researched for you, so wine lovers never have to worry about wasting a bottle of wine again.
DRINKS
The Guardian

Give pinot grigio another chance

Puiattino Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Itay 2020 (£10, Tesco) Much as I like to think of myself as a fair and objective critic of all things vinous, I have to admit to a few stubborn prejudices. I’m instinctively suspicious, for example, of any wine poured from a bottle with a bright animal cartoon on the label; of any wine selling for much more than £30 in its very first vintage; and of anything with the words oak, barrels, coffee or chocolate too prominent in the name or back-label description. I’m not saying that the prejudices are insurmountable. But in each case the wine has to be really quite exceptional if it’s going to break down a resistance built on years of disappointments. All of which is true, too, for another of my most resilient unconscious biases: supermarket pinot grigio. So dull and interchangeable are most examples of the popular dry white, that when a wine as fluent, pear-juicy and subtly honeyed as Puiattino’s crops up among the also-rans in a Tesco lineup I think I can be forgiven for doing a double-take.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy