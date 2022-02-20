ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Santa Rita 2018 Casa Real Reserva Especial Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Valley)

A smooth and attractive nose is anchored by plum and cassis aromas. The palate on this benchmark Chilean Cabernet is electric...

Quad-Cities Times

Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits releases a new beverage with an infamous past

Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits has released Absinthia Barrel-Aged Absinthe, a new version of their award-winning Absinthia Blanche. This farm-to-glass certified organic absinthe is made with California grapes plus botanicals from Oregon, including fresh wormwood (artemisia absinthium,) star anise, fennel seed, and coriander seed. Absinthia Spirits’ traditional distillation process uses copper pots and vintage Swiss recipes.
Wide Open Eats

Does Wine Freeze + The Best Way To Chill Wine, Fast

Whether cooking with wine or drinking wine, there will come a time when you'll be left with leftover wine. In this situation, you may have asked yourself, "Does wine freeze?" The answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no and depends on the type of wine. We've researched for you, so wine lovers never have to worry about wasting a bottle of wine again.
Robb Report

Meet the Sicilian Winemaker Who’s Saving the Island’s Lost Grapes

The track through the hilltop vineyard on the southeast tip of Sicily is slightly spongy under our feet, and the sponge a tad pungent. Swarms of tiny insects are loving the scene. It’s the picture of health for a vineyard—the occasional whiff of manure completely forgiven in the cause of organic grape growing. But organic farming—meticulous stewardship of this land—is just the starting point for Massimo Padova, proprietor of Riofavara winery in the Val di Noto. Cutting a tall figure, he’s busy gesturing at small blocks of vines down the slopes—sometimes even small handfuls of vines—naming grapes he’s growing there...
The Guardian

Give pinot grigio another chance

Puiattino Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Itay 2020 (£10, Tesco) Much as I like to think of myself as a fair and objective critic of all things vinous, I have to admit to a few stubborn prejudices. I’m instinctively suspicious, for example, of any wine poured from a bottle with a bright animal cartoon on the label; of any wine selling for much more than £30 in its very first vintage; and of anything with the words oak, barrels, coffee or chocolate too prominent in the name or back-label description. I’m not saying that the prejudices are insurmountable. But in each case the wine has to be really quite exceptional if it’s going to break down a resistance built on years of disappointments. All of which is true, too, for another of my most resilient unconscious biases: supermarket pinot grigio. So dull and interchangeable are most examples of the popular dry white, that when a wine as fluent, pear-juicy and subtly honeyed as Puiattino’s crops up among the also-rans in a Tesco lineup I think I can be forgiven for doing a double-take.
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
Eater

La Royal Is an Ever-Changing Celebration of Peruvian Cuisine

La Royal is equal parts a homecoming and an evolution. The Peruvian restaurant, opening February 22, 2022, at 221 Concord Ave. in Cambridge’s Observatory Hill neighborhood, is sibling to the acclaimed Celeste in Somerville, but co-owners Maria Rondeau and JuanMa Calderón got their start right around the corner at their home on Royal Avenue.
Boston 25 News WFXT

It’s National Margarita Day

In case you needed an excuse to indulge, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day. According to the Smithsonian, there are many stories about how the margarita came to be. One story says that Carlos "Danny" Herrera developed the drink at his Tijuana-area restaurant, Rancho La Gloria, around 1938. He's said to have created the drink for a frequent customer who was allergic to all hard liquor besides tequila. To make the liquor less potent for his client, Herrera combined a traditional tequila shot with other elements, including a salted rim and a wedge of lime.
Distractify

A Glass of Pinot in Hand Is Necessary for Viewing OWN's Vinyard-Set Show 'The Kings of Napa'

With oodles of secrets, money, family drama, and enough wine to last you, like, a month (just kidding, the King family owns a prestigious vineyard), Janine Sherman Barrois' OWN drama, The Kings of Napa, is as juicy as they come. Following the Kings — a wealthy Black family whose faces grace the covers of design magazines and the insides of esteemed newspapers — The Kings of Napa highlights the trials and tribulations of their ultra-successful family wine business.
Bon Appétit

Does the Gaggia Classic Pro Espresso Machine Live Up to the Hype?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I came across the Gaggia Classic Pro espresso machine in the most dire of circumstances. It was my first day on the job here at BA, and my trusty drip coffeemaker simply stopped working just when I needed it most. I took it as a sign that it was, finally, time to seriously consider a home espresso machine.
Mashed

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Sparkling Wine Has A Hidden Message

It's hard to have missed the fact that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 70th year of reign this year, making her the first British monarch in history to ever celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. In a celebration befitting of the grand occasion, festivities are planned to take place all through the year with a four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2 to June 5.
The Guardian

How vermouth got cool (after being naff, kitsch and then retro…)

It was only a matter of time before vermouth became fashionable again. It’s a half-century since its last heyday, an era when big Italian brands, Martini and Cinzano, were an essential element of a certain vision of jet-setting sophistication. That’s plenty of time for the cycle of fashion to complete its 360-degree rotation through naff and kitsch to ironic retro and sincere rediscovery.
Robb Report

This Bar on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula Offers the Ultimate in Farm-to-Table Cocktails

Click here to read the full article. The trend has been around long enough that you’ve probably had a farm-to-table cocktail, and you may even have had a good one. But you’ve never quite experienced the ne plus ultra of a “locally sourced” mixed drink until you’ve booked a ticket to the mangrove jungle of Rosewood Mayakoba and its new open-air cocktail bar, Zapote. Furnished by La Metropolitana, the Mexican design firm that finessed Noma, in Copenhagen, it’s a warm, relaxed workshop in which bartenders source Yucatán ingredients from the on-site garden and use them in drink recipes as meticulously...
Robb Report

How to Make a Stinger, the Minty Cognac Cocktail That Packs as Much Punch as You Desire

Click here to read the full article. There’s an issue with the Stinger, a disconnect between what it is and what people think it is, and it needs to be resolved before we can really talk about it. It helps to disambiguate: What is a stinger? What image does the word “stinger” conjure? To me it sounds like a missile, or some minor routine torture that older brothers visit upon their siblings. The most common use of the word is to describe the part of a bee that sucks. A stinger, generally, conveys a swift sharp strike. It stings. Contrast this with...
Robb Report

Can Fine Wine Come in a Box? This Vineyard Is Betting on It

Click here to read the full article. The rows of 3-liter boxes in supermarket wine aisles—almost always on the bottom shelf—hardly conjure exquisite sipping. More likely, they signal dorm-room debauchery or just a desperate need for a large quantity of alcohol, largely because (of course) what’s in the boxes is generic and forgettable at best, and sometimes bordering on revolting. The only thing going for most boxed wine is that it’s cheap. Jason Haas, partner and general manager of Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, would like to change all that. This last week, the winery released part of its new...
The Daily South

How Long Does an Open Bottle of Wine Last?

A glass of wine with dinner is a wonderful thing, but if you only indulge in a glass or two, you're bound to have a good part of the bottle leftover. While leftovers can be wonderful, wine does have an extremely limited shelf life. According to Mary Catherine Edmondson, Wine Director at Lutie's and Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, Texas, there's a good reason.
Good News Network

This Bubbly Blue Soda Gets its Color From the Sea – and Captures CO2 With Every Batch

Dutch food scientists have created a bright turquoise soda made from a kind of algae which absorbs more carbon than it emits through the production process. Sustainability aside, the soda is made from a superfood called spirulina that features in many health and beauty products, and which offers tremendous health benefits which the producers are counting on as being the chief driver of sales.
