ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Domus Aurea 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Alto)

winemag.com
 3 days ago

Complexity comes in waves on the nose of this classic Maipo Cabernet from a great year. Aromas of meaty berry fruits, oak spice,...

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

Pairing: Lemony linguine dish matches citrusy sauvignon blanc

Grieve Family Winery Double Eagle, 2020 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($50), our wine of the week, is a tad racy, with a voluptuous texture and a core of bountiful fruit. Citrus flavors emerge first, followed by hints of nectarine, peach, Ruby grapefruit and Key lime. Acidity is bright, crisp and refreshing. It’s an elegant quaffer.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Give pinot grigio another chance

Puiattino Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Itay 2020 (£10, Tesco) Much as I like to think of myself as a fair and objective critic of all things vinous, I have to admit to a few stubborn prejudices. I’m instinctively suspicious, for example, of any wine poured from a bottle with a bright animal cartoon on the label; of any wine selling for much more than £30 in its very first vintage; and of anything with the words oak, barrels, coffee or chocolate too prominent in the name or back-label description. I’m not saying that the prejudices are insurmountable. But in each case the wine has to be really quite exceptional if it’s going to break down a resistance built on years of disappointments. All of which is true, too, for another of my most resilient unconscious biases: supermarket pinot grigio. So dull and interchangeable are most examples of the popular dry white, that when a wine as fluent, pear-juicy and subtly honeyed as Puiattino’s crops up among the also-rans in a Tesco lineup I think I can be forgiven for doing a double-take.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabernet Sauvignon#Domus Aurea#Alcohol#Oak#Food Drink#Beverages
Robb Report

Can Fine Wine Come in a Box? This Vineyard Is Betting on It

Click here to read the full article. The rows of 3-liter boxes in supermarket wine aisles—almost always on the bottom shelf—hardly conjure exquisite sipping. More likely, they signal dorm-room debauchery or just a desperate need for a large quantity of alcohol, largely because (of course) what’s in the boxes is generic and forgettable at best, and sometimes bordering on revolting. The only thing going for most boxed wine is that it’s cheap. Jason Haas, partner and general manager of Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, would like to change all that. This last week, the winery released part of its new...
DRINKS
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Developlus)

Splat Launches Splat Melts Collection New Rich Brown Shades with a Bold Pop. CORONA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splat, a Developlus Inc. brand, is launching a new hair color collection that creates decadent looks with rich chocolate shades and fierce bold colors, Splat Melts. Launching with four complete kits, Milk Chocolate & Purple Plum, Milk Chocolate & Mixed Berries, Dark Chocolate & Blueberry, and Dark Chocolate & Strawberry, the Splat Melts collection combines chocolate browns and vivid bolds to create on-trend and personalized looks.
HAIR CARE
Quad-Cities Times

Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits releases a new beverage with an infamous past

Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits has released Absinthia Barrel-Aged Absinthe, a new version of their award-winning Absinthia Blanche. This farm-to-glass certified organic absinthe is made with California grapes plus botanicals from Oregon, including fresh wormwood (artemisia absinthium,) star anise, fennel seed, and coriander seed. Absinthia Spirits’ traditional distillation process uses copper pots and vintage Swiss recipes.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wide Open Eats

Does Wine Freeze + The Best Way To Chill Wine, Fast

Whether cooking with wine or drinking wine, there will come a time when you'll be left with leftover wine. In this situation, you may have asked yourself, "Does wine freeze?" The answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no and depends on the type of wine. We've researched for you, so wine lovers never have to worry about wasting a bottle of wine again.
DRINKS
Washington Examiner

How to get into Armagnac

It doesn’t pay to drink bargain Armagnac. You can get an inexpensive bourbon that has been in the barrel for little more than four years and is perfectly drinkable. Tequila doesn’t even have to reach its third birthday to be considered well aged. And, of course, vodka is ready for bottling the day it comes off the column still. But Armagnac is made for aging. The French brandy from Gascony, cousin of cognac, is barely getting started when it has been in oak for four years. Armagnac is scarce-ish in the States. Indeed, unless you have a first-rate liquor store, chances are there won’t be much more of the French country brandy than a dusty bottle or two carelessly placed with unrelated liquors, like library books lost for years because they were misshelved.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Review: Holmes Cay Curates and Bottles Some of the Rarest Rums on Earth

What we’re drinking: A variety of limited-edition expressions from Holmes Cay Single Cask Rum. Where it’s from: Holmes Cay (pronounced “key”) was co-founded by the husband/wife team of Eric Kaye and Maura Gedid. The company doesn’t distill their own rum; instead, they curate a global collection of small-batch, limited-edition rums from places both expected (Barbados) and not (Fiji), and will even release rums from better-known distilleries that might not fit a particular profile.
DRINKS
Fox 59

National Margarita Day with Bocca

February 22 is National Margarita Day — a celebration of the classic cocktail that combines tequila and lime. Zoe Hayes, a bartender at Bocca restaurant, is offering up an Italian take as well as a classic margarita recipe. Italian Margarita. Ingredients:. 2 oz. Avion Silver. 1 oz. fresh lime.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

How Long Does an Open Bottle of Wine Last?

A glass of wine with dinner is a wonderful thing, but if you only indulge in a glass or two, you're bound to have a good part of the bottle leftover. While leftovers can be wonderful, wine does have an extremely limited shelf life. According to Mary Catherine Edmondson, Wine Director at Lutie's and Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, Texas, there's a good reason.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

How to Make a Stinger, the Minty Cognac Cocktail That Packs as Much Punch as You Desire

Click here to read the full article. There’s an issue with the Stinger, a disconnect between what it is and what people think it is, and it needs to be resolved before we can really talk about it. It helps to disambiguate: What is a stinger? What image does the word “stinger” conjure? To me it sounds like a missile, or some minor routine torture that older brothers visit upon their siblings. The most common use of the word is to describe the part of a bee that sucks. A stinger, generally, conveys a swift sharp strike. It stings. Contrast this with...
RECIPES
Good News Network

This Bubbly Blue Soda Gets its Color From the Sea – and Captures CO2 With Every Batch

Dutch food scientists have created a bright turquoise soda made from a kind of algae which absorbs more carbon than it emits through the production process. Sustainability aside, the soda is made from a superfood called spirulina that features in many health and beauty products, and which offers tremendous health benefits which the producers are counting on as being the chief driver of sales.
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

This Bar on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula Offers the Ultimate in Farm-to-Table Cocktails

Click here to read the full article. The trend has been around long enough that you’ve probably had a farm-to-table cocktail, and you may even have had a good one. But you’ve never quite experienced the ne plus ultra of a “locally sourced” mixed drink until you’ve booked a ticket to the mangrove jungle of Rosewood Mayakoba and its new open-air cocktail bar, Zapote. Furnished by La Metropolitana, the Mexican design firm that finessed Noma, in Copenhagen, it’s a warm, relaxed workshop in which bartenders source Yucatán ingredients from the on-site garden and use them in drink recipes as meticulously...
RESTAURANTS
Bon Appétit

If You Find Fresh Bergamot, Don’t Go Home Without It

I first heard about the bergamot orange, a citrus fruit thought to be a cross between sour orange and lemon, in the late 1990s through my friend M when I was at university in Nigeria. One evening, he brewed us a pot of Earl Grey tea and explained that it owed its distinct flavor to bergamot, thereby introducing me to the joys of the fruit’s heady aroma.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Coca-Cola Releases New Space-Inspired Flavor, and Announces Plans for Reusable Packaging

If there’s one thing you can count on from Coca-Cola, it’s the element of surprise when it comes to the release of some of their products. Though it’s not really surprising that they continue to release different flavors, what does seem to catch fans off guard is the type of innovations they come up with. The Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha is definitely one of them, while them tapping into the hard seltzer world is another.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Rarest Bourbons In The World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Bourbon is a whiskey unlike other whiskeys, given its specific requirements of preparation — according to the American Bourbon Association, your liquor isn't a true bourbon unless it's made from "at least 51% corn" and aged in a "new charred oak" barrel.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy