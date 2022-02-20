ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Thacher 2018 Klau Mine Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)

 2022-02-20

Ripe but balanced aromas of black cherry and blackberry are cut by light licorice and herb on the nose of...

Robb Report

Can Fine Wine Come in a Box? This Vineyard Is Betting on It

Click here to read the full article. The rows of 3-liter boxes in supermarket wine aisles—almost always on the bottom shelf—hardly conjure exquisite sipping. More likely, they signal dorm-room debauchery or just a desperate need for a large quantity of alcohol, largely because (of course) what’s in the boxes is generic and forgettable at best, and sometimes bordering on revolting. The only thing going for most boxed wine is that it’s cheap. Jason Haas, partner and general manager of Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, would like to change all that. This last week, the winery released part of its new...
DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

The Margarita Is Boring. Here Are 24 Hacks to Improve It.

Welcome to Show Me the Proof, a column where we pose big questions to the booze world and get drinks experts to argue the finer points. In our second column, we’re tackling the controversial question, “How can we improve the margarita?” (and Happy National Margarita Day if you’re reading this on Feb. 22).
DRINKS
#Alcohol #Winery #Blackberry #Food Drink #Beverages
Boston 25 News WFXT

It’s National Margarita Day

In case you needed an excuse to indulge, Feb. 22 is National Margarita Day. According to the Smithsonian, there are many stories about how the margarita came to be. One story says that Carlos "Danny" Herrera developed the drink at his Tijuana-area restaurant, Rancho La Gloria, around 1938. He's said to have created the drink for a frequent customer who was allergic to all hard liquor besides tequila. To make the liquor less potent for his client, Herrera combined a traditional tequila shot with other elements, including a salted rim and a wedge of lime.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Meet the Sicilian Winemaker Who’s Saving the Island’s Lost Grapes

The track through the hilltop vineyard on the southeast tip of Sicily is slightly spongy under our feet, and the sponge a tad pungent. Swarms of tiny insects are loving the scene. It’s the picture of health for a vineyard—the occasional whiff of manure completely forgiven in the cause of organic grape growing. But organic farming—meticulous stewardship of this land—is just the starting point for Massimo Padova, proprietor of Riofavara winery in the Val di Noto. Cutting a tall figure, he’s busy gesturing at small blocks of vines down the slopes—sometimes even small handfuls of vines—naming grapes he’s growing there...
DRINKS
Washington Examiner

How to get into Armagnac

It doesn’t pay to drink bargain Armagnac. You can get an inexpensive bourbon that has been in the barrel for little more than four years and is perfectly drinkable. Tequila doesn’t even have to reach its third birthday to be considered well aged. And, of course, vodka is ready for bottling the day it comes off the column still. But Armagnac is made for aging. The French brandy from Gascony, cousin of cognac, is barely getting started when it has been in oak for four years. Armagnac is scarce-ish in the States. Indeed, unless you have a first-rate liquor store, chances are there won’t be much more of the French country brandy than a dusty bottle or two carelessly placed with unrelated liquors, like library books lost for years because they were misshelved.
DRINKS
Eater

24 Hours of Perfect Eating in Oaxaca

Oaxacan cuisine — like Oaxaca City itself — can’t be encompassed in a single day of eating, but it’s sure as hell worth a try. World-class delights exist on every corner, from sunrise to sunset, at the city’s many street-food carts, family-run fondas, coffee shops, mezcalerías, and fine-dining outposts.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Give pinot grigio another chance

Puiattino Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Itay 2020 (£10, Tesco) Much as I like to think of myself as a fair and objective critic of all things vinous, I have to admit to a few stubborn prejudices. I’m instinctively suspicious, for example, of any wine poured from a bottle with a bright animal cartoon on the label; of any wine selling for much more than £30 in its very first vintage; and of anything with the words oak, barrels, coffee or chocolate too prominent in the name or back-label description. I’m not saying that the prejudices are insurmountable. But in each case the wine has to be really quite exceptional if it’s going to break down a resistance built on years of disappointments. All of which is true, too, for another of my most resilient unconscious biases: supermarket pinot grigio. So dull and interchangeable are most examples of the popular dry white, that when a wine as fluent, pear-juicy and subtly honeyed as Puiattino’s crops up among the also-rans in a Tesco lineup I think I can be forgiven for doing a double-take.
DRINKS
Robb Report

This Bar on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula Offers the Ultimate in Farm-to-Table Cocktails

Click here to read the full article. The trend has been around long enough that you’ve probably had a farm-to-table cocktail, and you may even have had a good one. But you’ve never quite experienced the ne plus ultra of a “locally sourced” mixed drink until you’ve booked a ticket to the mangrove jungle of Rosewood Mayakoba and its new open-air cocktail bar, Zapote. Furnished by La Metropolitana, the Mexican design firm that finessed Noma, in Copenhagen, it’s a warm, relaxed workshop in which bartenders source Yucatán ingredients from the on-site garden and use them in drink recipes as meticulously...
RESTAURANTS
Paso Robles Daily News

Ken Johnson photography on display in Paso Robles library

Enjoy Mother Nature’s grandeur through a local lens this March. – The Paso Robles City Library will display the photographic collection of local resident Ken Johnson in March. Interested in photography since the 1980s, Johnson was unable to pursue his passion until his recent retirement. Since then, he has dedicated himself to improving his craft. An avid outdoors person, Johnson says he finds his inspiration in Mother Nature.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Daily South

How Long Does an Open Bottle of Wine Last?

A glass of wine with dinner is a wonderful thing, but if you only indulge in a glass or two, you're bound to have a good part of the bottle leftover. While leftovers can be wonderful, wine does have an extremely limited shelf life. According to Mary Catherine Edmondson, Wine Director at Lutie's and Commodore Perry Estate in Austin, Texas, there's a good reason.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

How to Make a Stinger, the Minty Cognac Cocktail That Packs as Much Punch as You Desire

Click here to read the full article. There’s an issue with the Stinger, a disconnect between what it is and what people think it is, and it needs to be resolved before we can really talk about it. It helps to disambiguate: What is a stinger? What image does the word “stinger” conjure? To me it sounds like a missile, or some minor routine torture that older brothers visit upon their siblings. The most common use of the word is to describe the part of a bee that sucks. A stinger, generally, conveys a swift sharp strike. It stings. Contrast this with...
RECIPES
Eater

The Eater Guide to Oaxaca

There might be no more romanticized state in Mexico than Oaxaca. As home to 16 distinct Indigenous groups that both anchor and drive the culture, the state of Oaxaca is as varied, complex, and beautiful as the rich moles for which it is famed. The word itself seems to emit a perfume of chiles, wild herbs, chocolate, and smoke. It’s no wonder then, that Oaxaca has, over the last several years, become a must-hit destination for visitors from around the world — especially those who travel for food. Eater and its team of local experts have assembled the ultimate guide to getting the most out of this essential destination, outlining all the best things to eat and drink and where to find them, as well as ambitious itineraries, vital explainers, and spotlights on some of the unique aspects of Oaxacan gastronomy. It, like the place, is a lot to digest — but that’s what the mezcal is for.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Aarón Sánchez Shares 'Beautiful' Guacamole Recipe Ahead Of National Margarita Day

It can be tough to remember all of the National Food Holidays throughout the year, after all, there are so many! And if you get the feeling that many of these oddly specific holidays are made up, you're on the right track. The blogger behind Foodimentary, a website with a comprehensive list of 314 food holidays, admitted to the San Antonio Current that he has fabricated over 100 of them and switches stale ones out on the calendar as he sees fit. Similarly, real estate agent Todd McCalla created National Margarita Day in the mid-2000s as a way to brighten up a "sad, gray time of year," (via MIC). McCalla added that he never registered the holiday anywhere, it has mostly grown organically on social media.
FOOD & DRINKS

