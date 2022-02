Rutgers is set for another Big Ten contest tonight as the Scarlet Knights travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. Rutgers has won four of its last five games, all of which were against ranked opponents. At 16-10, Rutgers is just outside of the AP Top 25 this week, receiving 35 votes which is the second-most of any unranked team. Rutgers is also 10-6 against Big Ten opponents.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO