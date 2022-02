A new survey suggests the confidence of United State’s consumers has dropped to its lowest point in 11 years just this month. Consumer experts say the drop in confidence reflects American concerns over inflation and skyrocketing prices of common products, according to a Fox News report. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index fell sharply to 61.7 this month. That number is quite a drop from the January score of 67.2. The survey shows the pain that many consumers are currently feeling, but also shows lower confidence in an economic rebound. The future expectations index went to 57.4, a drop from the previous 64.1 score. It also signifies a drop of 18.8% over the last year.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO