‘The Walking Dead’ 11B Premiere: Maggie’s Revenge (RECAP)

The final season of The Walking Dead has begun. Season 11 will have 24 episodes and air in chunks over two years, with the first seven episodes airing last fall. Things are looking quite bleak in Alexandria. Their resources are depleted, and the group is in a desperate search for aid. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is leading a team to her former place of residence, Meridian, in hope of finding supplies. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his group are stuck in a shady new civilization out in West Virginia and Carol (Melissa McBride) is still fighting for Alexandria’s survival creating a trail of chaos wherever she goes, as usual.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO