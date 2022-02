Qantas will open an Embraer E190 jet base at Darwin airport after reaching a funding deal with the Northern Territory Government. The deal will see four Embraer E190 jets based in Darwin. As a result, Qantas will finally fly on some previously announced routes out of the Northern Territory capital as well as deploying the Embraers on the Darwin-Dili route - making that sector Qantas' first international route serviced by the E190.

