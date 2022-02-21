ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th COVID shot: Who will need another booster soon

By Nia Noelle
 3 days ago

Source: Andia / Getty


According to NBC4i, as COVID cases caused by the omicron variant finally start to wane in the U.S., is it time to look ahead to the next variant? And will we need another booster shot to protect us from it?

It’s too soon to determine whether a fourth vaccine dose (or a third dose for the Johnson & Johnson recipients) will be necessary for everyone, the experts we asked said. It’s an answer they acknowledge is frustrating for those concerned about the ever-evolving coronavirus. But there are some things we know about who needs that extra protection now, and what we might expect next.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/4th-covid-shot-who-will-need-another-booster-soon/

Comments / 0

 

Cincinnati: Chef To Be Featured On Chopped!

A local chef is set to be featured on chopped. Her name is Kayla Robison. The show will air on Tuesday (March 1) at 9 p.m. Congrats, The city is so excited for you. Now let’s go and get the win!!! Here’s how Chopped works: Chopped puts four chefs in an elimination-based competition across three […]
Cincinnati: Woman Arrested In Wendy's Assault

A Cincinnati woman was arrested for a violent assault. The incident happened at Wendy’s in Glenway Plaza in Westwood. Police say two women went through the drive-thru line and received their order but “were upset how Wendy’s employee handed them their food,” a Cincinnati police spokeswoman said.(Fox19)    
