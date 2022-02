The Broken Bow boys basketball team saw its season come to an end on Monday as they fell to Ord in the opening game of the C1-10 sub district tournament. Broken Bow trailed by seven at the half and saw Ord open the 3rd quarter with a 9-0 run. The Indians fought back in the fourth quarter and made it a one possession game in the final minute. Ord was able to hang on for a 51-46 victory. Broken Bow was led by Keegan Baxter with a game high 22 points. The Indians conclude their season at 7-15. Ord advances to play Central City on Tuesday night.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO