ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo (Nintendo Switch) $19.99

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 2 days ago

Amazon has the Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo (Nintendo Switch) for a low $19.99 Free Shipping on orders...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Disney+'s new look at Obi-Wan confirms Star Wars show premiere date

Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi show finally has an official premiere date on Disney+. The limited series will be dropping its first episode on the streaming service on May 25, just a few weeks after Star Wars Day on May 4. Set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith (and therefore...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Nintendo Switch release date set for April 2022

Star Wars fans have a new game to get excited about, as The Force Unleashed is set to land on the Nintendo Switch later this year.Developed by LucasArts, the original game launched on the Nintendo Wii console back in 2008. The new Switch version, which comes from Krome Studios, will include several new features, including Jedi-versus-Sith two-player battles.It’s one of a huge number of games landing on the Nintendo Switch in the coming few months. Players are already eagerly awaiting the arrival of titles like, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) which lands on 11 February and Assassin’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Episode#Video Game#Commando Combo#Baroonda#Malastare Star
WDW News Today

Disney Shareholders Plan to Vote Against Bob Chapek’s Re-Election to Board of Directors, Space Mountain Suffers Downtime Due to Smoking Fridge, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Entertainment Update, and More: Daily Recap (2/7/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, February 7, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disney Questions Guests on Commitment to Their Upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Reservations in New Survey

A lengthy survey distributed to guests with reservations aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has asked a number of questions about guests’ commitment to their Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser reservation, incluidng whether will participate in the themed activities, whether they will wear costumes, and more as the immersive two-night experience prepares to launch at Walt Disney World.
TRAVEL
Polygon

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches on Nintendo Switch this April

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the remastered version of the first two games in the Advance Wars series for the Game Boy Advance, will release on April 8. Nintendo made the announcement Wednesday during a special Nintendo Direct presentation. They also dropped a new trailer. Highlights include voiceover for all...
VIDEO GAMES
Macon Telegraph

Disney’s Theme Parks Make Money Again (You May Not Like Why)

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report lost billion in revenue at its theme parks during the pandemic. The company faced closures around the world and closed theme parks still cost money to operate, especially when the company hoped to be able to return to operation quickly once the pandemic's impact lessened.
TRAVEL
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date: When Will Swordsmith Village Arc Premiere?

It has already been confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting a third season and fans are understandably hyped up for Season 3. But when exactly is the release date for the Swordsmith Village arc? There is a huge possibility that the anime will be back a lot sooner than expected. In addition to that, the next season could cover more than just Katanakaji Sato-hen from the manga and possibly adapt a second arc as well! WATCH OUT! POSSIBLE DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
COMICS
WDW News Today

Preview the Exclusive Apparel, Accessories, Remote Controlled Droid, and More Coming to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Disney has released a look into more of the exclusive merchandise coming to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, including apparel, accessories, and more. As a passenger onboard the Halcyon starcruiser, you can become a Star Wars character of your own creation. You get to choose your backstory, your allegiances, and of course, an outfit to tie it all together.
SHOPPING
Collider

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Refined Combat Mechanics and New Easter Egg Modes

Warner Bros. Games has released a behind-the-scenes look at their highly anticipated upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game. The sneak peek video shows interview clips with the team behind the magic of the game and details how they plan to make this LEGO Star Wars edition the best one yet. The game is due for release on April 5th.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Disney World Extends Closure of Fan-Favorite Animal Kingdom Ride

One of the most popular thrill rides in all of Walt Disney World has been closed for refurbishments for the last couple of months. Disney shut down the Expedition Everest roller coaster a couple of days into the new year in order to deliver some schedule refurbishments. Unfortunately, it looks like that closure is going to last even longer than Disney had initially planned. It will still be quite a while before Expedition Everest is open to the public again.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy